Advertisement

Fallen Wisconsin firefighter is honored at a national ceremony

Fallen firefighter Cory Barr's widow Abby, and their two daughters accept a folded flag and...
Fallen firefighter Cory Barr's widow Abby, and their two daughters accept a folded flag and rose in Barr's honor. (Source: GrayDC)(GRAYDC)
By Jillian Angeline
Published: Oct. 6, 2019 at 5:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Sun Prairie volunteer firefighter is remembered at a national memorial service in Maryland. Thousands paid tribute to 119 firefighters killed in the line of duty.

It was a solemn tribute to volunteer firefighter Cory Barr.

Barr’s name is now etched on the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

“Daddy is Cory and he is in heaven,” said Barr’s daughter Aubrey.

Twins Haley and Aubrey, only 4-years-old, are missing their father.

“That’s what I have the hardest time with, you know during happy times and sad times. Because even seeing them happy breaks my heart because he’s not here to see those beautiful, smiling faces,” said wife Abby.

Cory Barr was a Captain at the Sun Prairie Fire Department. Barr died responding to a gas leak that lead to an explosion.

Wife Abby Barr and their two daughters accepted a folded flag and a rose in his memory at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial, just part of a weekend that was therapeutic for Abby, still mourning her husband.

“That felt good to have the loneliness that you feel not quite as lonely at least for a little bit,” said Abby.

Barr is one of 119 firefighters honored today. Thousands of people have come out to honor the responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Although she continues to grieve, Barr’s wife tells me how she will be celebrating her husband’s life with her daughters.

“We have stuff up around the house that was his,” said Barr. “Without knowing him, they’ll know him.”

A 16-year veteran of the fire department, his passion for service ran deep.

And his passion is still changing lives every day, according to Sun Prairie Fire Department Chief Christopher Garrison.

“He brings that kind of an understanding that every day could be your last day,” said Garrison.

It is the small moments that Garrison will miss the most.

“Every morning, Cory would park his car outside the fire station and he would just wave. And I miss that…he was just a fun guy,” said Garrison.

Barr’s legacy: live life to the fullest each and every day.

Sun Prairie Fire Department Chief Christopher Garrison said Chief the department will be unveiling a statue in Barr’s honor sometime later in October.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People packed Florida Ballpark to celebrate the life of Rex and Brody Reinhart.
“Those kids were full of life”: Rex and Brody Reinhart honored and celebrated at Florida Ballpark
In the dashcam, you can see a driver hit another car from the side causing it to flip over.
FHP dashcam captures a vehicle flipping on SR 200 in Ocala
Escambia County Sheriff's Office releases video of attempted kidnaping
Suspect arrested after attempted kidnapping of 11-year-old Florida girl was caught on video
David Walker
A Gainesville man is in jail after assaulting a minor, kidnapping and forcing her to babysit his children
Marion County health officials are warning residents to be careful if they visit Lake Weir. ...
Health officials warn, be careful when visiting Lake Weir

Latest News

Jackie Huntley
March 2021 Hometown Hero: Jackie Huntley and the friends of MES
Hometown Hero: Dr. Amarene Chandler from PACE
Hometown Hero: Dr. Amarene Chandler from PACE
January 2021 Hometown Hero: Gainesville Health & Fitness
January 2021 Hometown Hero: Gainesville Health & Fitness
Gainesville Health and Fitness
January 2021 Hometown Hero: Gainesville Health & Fitness
Hometown Hero Robert Hart
Hometown Hero Robert Hart