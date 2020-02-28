Family finally gets justice in murder trial

One of the men accused of killing a Lake Weir High School student and his step-father has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Emanuel Tuggerson was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and will serve two life sentences.

Back in 2017 Andy Fockler and Bailey Zylo died in a home invasion when Emanuel Tuggerson and, police say, Isaiah Richard broke into their home.

The day after the conviction, Natasha Johnson visits her nephew Bailey Zylo and brother-in-law Andy Fockler at Belleview Cemetary with her grandson, who was named after her late nephew.

And this time is a little different.

For three years this family has been waiting for justice to be served in their deaths, and finally, they are seeing action.

"The whole family we busted out crying. It was a big relief because it's been so stressful and for families to go through this, it's just hard on every single one,” Johnson said.

The family attends all court appearances and there will be no exception heading into next week.

It's expected that jury selection will start on Monday and then the trial for Isaiah Richard will begin on Tuesday.

"Hopefully no other families have to go through this. It's taken our whole family to get through this,” Johnson added.