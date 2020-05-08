Family mourns the loss of 5-year-old boy



5-year-old Dylan Brown drowned May 2 in Lake Ida while swimming with family. Despite the loss and COVID-19, the family had to find a way to say their goodbyes. Members of the family say the unexpected financial burden and dealing with the pandemic has proved difficult.

Grandma Margaret Sapp said, "But we have an incredible bond together and we've been there. We're holding each other."

Relative Charlotte Nickell added, "It's just hard on her daughter, Erica, the mother, she just doesn't know how to say goodbye."

Dylan's family remembers him as a ball of energy who loved people and his favorite superhero, batman.

At his viewing, Bernard Phillip, the president of Phillip & Wiley mortuary had a special guest for the family watching over Dylan.

Phillip said, "I had a batman character to be here so when the family came it was a little bit more of a friendly, cozy, warm inviting area as opposed to being in a mortuary."

COVID-19 made it difficult to get financial help

Phillip adds, "I told them look just do donations and let's make it happen."

But donations outside space and occupancy limits let the family put Dylan to rest.

