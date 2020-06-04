Family of teen girl killed in hit and run speaks out ahead of court hearing

In October of 2019, Hannah Brown was walking with her friends on CR-346 in Micanopy when she was hit and killed by a driver. Police were unable to identify the driver at the time. As a result, Hannah's family spent the next few days not only mourning but also waiting for answers.

A week later Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested 24-year-old Brandon Holt, who admitted to being behind the wheel of the fatal hit and run.

So far, the charges in the case only relate to Holt leaving the scene of the crash and tampering with evidence. He is expected to plead guilty in his next court appearance, which could lead to a minimum sentencing of four years.

"We don't think thats right," Jessica Johnson, Hannah's sister, said.

"She deserved to live a life more than she got the chance to live. The fact that she is never going to be able to get married or go to college or have a decent life is not fair," Johnson said.

Hannah's mother, Vickie Hall, agreed.

"I don't want to see him get any less than fifteen years … twenty years ... but that's even stupid for me to say. That's not enough. It's never going to be enough," she said.

The final say on any possible plea deal or sentence will be up to the judge at the change of plea hearing on June 10th. Hannah's family will be holding a peaceful protest outside of the courthouse in hopes that they can bring light to their experience and the situation.

