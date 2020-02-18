Family reunited in California after evacuating Wuhan

A family who was separated for nearly two months because of the new coronavirus have been reunited.

Family reunited after wife and 2 kids were held in quarantine for two weeks after evacuating Wuhan, China. (Source: KCRA/CNN)

Some Americans who were evacuated from Wuhan, China, two weeks ago are now free to go home.

They'd been under quarantine at Travis Air Force Base to make sure they showed no signs of coronavirus, now known as COVID-19.

"I’ve been waiting for this day," Yanjun Wei said.

Wei and her two kids, Mia and Rowan, were released from quarantine Tuesday morning.

Wei’s relieved husband, Ken Burnett, flew from their San Diego home to greet them.

They were among the evacuees flown out of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, where they had been prisoners in their own home for weeks.

For two more weeks, they were quarantined in a hotel at Travis Air Force Base under the care of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Those guys, they’re amazing. They’re the best people. Yeah. I can’t thank them enough. It’s like ... what they’re doing for us, it’s extraordinary, like beyond my expectations,” Wei said.

The family caught a flight back to their home in San Diego, where they plan some family time and a good meal.

