Family seeks donations after tree falls on home in Trenton

Last weekend's severe weather has a family reaching out to the community for help after their home was damaged.

On Sunday, lightning struck a tree which fell on David Kilgore's home in Trenton, damaging the front porch.

Kilgore and his wife Lynda have lived in the house for 22 years.

Kilgore said he is thankful no one got hurt.

"It was devastating," Kilgore said. "There was eight of us in the house at the time. Three of my grandchildren were in the backroom, two other children, and my wife. We heard the loud crash and the first thing I do is run around and making sure everything was safe but when I opened the door, I couldn't get out."

Kilgore is trying to raising $2,500 to cover the cost of damages.

The link to his GoFundMe can be found below.