Farm Fact: Alachua County Youth Fair and Livestock Show

Alachua County Youth Fair & Livestock Show is being held this week March 5th through the 10th.

The Association is a non-profit organization that conducts and operates public fairs and expositions about the agriculture industry. And more particularly exhibits livestock, poultry, crafts, youth projects, and farm products.

The fair is an educational platform for the youth in Alachua County who are interested in agriculture. Exhibits will feature Livestock Showings, Small animals and even baking exhibits with a cookie and muffin bake off.

The event is free, and is held at the Alachua County Fairgrounds in Gainesville.

All Alachua County 4-H and FFA youth ranging in ages from 8 to 18 can participate.