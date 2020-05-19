Farm Fact: Florida Beef

Good news for fans of beef - an entire month is dedicated to the food.

May is Beef Month; the Florida cattle industry promotes beef as a delicious and healthy protein that can easily be incorporated into a healthy lifestyle.

Florida is ranked 13th in the nation for total beef cattle numbers. In 2019, Florida had an inventory of 1.68 million cattle and calves, including almost one million beef cows and 116,000 dairy cows.

In a 2017 survey, more than 14,000 jobs were attributed to the Florida Beef Cattle industry.

The health benefits of beef include protein, Vitamin B12, zinc, iron, phosphorus, and many more!

A 3 oz. serving of lean beef accounts for less than 10% of a 2,000 calorie diet, yet supplies more than 10% of the Daily Value of those vitamins and minerals.

Florida’s cattle provide much of the country’s beef. Prepare and enjoy healthy meals with fresh Florida beef.