Farm Fact: Cow Emissions

Florida is home to hundreds of thousands of cows, and their emissions can impact the environment.

Florida is a cow-calf state. With over one million cows, heifers and bulls, the Florida Calf industry exceeds 800,000 annually.

Some believe the cattle industry is a major contributor to US Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Recent data from the Environmental Protection Agency inventory of greenhouse gas emissions shows direct emissions from beef cattle represent only 2% of the US Total. This is for the entire life span from pasture to plate.

Cows do release methane, what is known as a cow burp. Because of their unique digestive system, they also can consume edible resources humans discard or cannot consume. Their diet could be considered up-cycling by preventing more waste in our landfills that cause about 2.2% of GHG emissions in the US.

Florida Cattle are working to reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions every day!