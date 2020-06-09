Farm Fact: Data & Farming

Good data can play a big role in helping farmers do their job more effectively. Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau explain where the information comes from in this week's Farm Fact.

The Florida Field Office of the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service is the main agricultural data-gathering agency in Florida with the purpose of collecting, compiling, and publishing current statistics.

Working in cooperation with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service the primary goal of NASS is to provide farmers, ranchers and other producers of agricultural commodities with reliable information to assist them in making production and marketing decisions.

Other important users of agricultural statistics are farm organizations, agribusiness and transportation firms, state and national policymakers, and foreign buyers of agricultural products.

Farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses provide the data which are collected through a program of sample surveys throughout the year.

NASS also conducts the Census of Agriculture every five years. Every known producer of agricultural commodities is contacted, and the survey provides most complete sources of data at the State and County level.