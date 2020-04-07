Farm Fact: Elderberries

Some foods really do have a variety of uses even outside of just tasting good. Here to introduce us to elderberries are our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau in this week's Farm Fact.

Elderberry is in the Honeysuckle family and is a large-branched bush that produces clusters of blue-black berries. Other common names are American elder and common elder. It is a woody plant with brown bark and opposite compound leaves and dense clusters of black berries. The white flowers grow in umbrella-like clusters and each flower has five, flattened white petals.

The blossoms, berries, and young leaves of the elderberry are edible. Berries can be eaten in small quantities when ripe, infused for a refreshing tea or used to make wine.

The berries also have antibacterial properties. Elder flowers and berries have been used for centuries to treat wounds. The berries contain antioxidant flavonoids and berries infused in hot water have been used to treat colds, flu, and other respiratory ailments.