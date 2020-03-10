Farm Fact: Florida Tomatoes

Farmers are using some sophisticated tech to keep their crops safe and healthy.

Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau explain how they get tomatoes to the table, in this week's Farm Fact.

Tomatoes are Florida's third most valuable crop. And diseases can cost growers millions of dollars annually if not detected early in the growing process and prevent excessive damage.

Normally, growers walk through their fields and look at the crops and try to identify any disease. Now, with technology by researchers at the University of growers can identify the types of diseases that may impact their crops.

Researchers use unmanned aerial vehicles to take images of crops and from those pictures, the scientists are able to identify the disease. And differentiate between bacterial spot or target spot.

In Florida, fresh market tomatoes bring in $400 million to $500 million annually, according to the National Agricultural Statistical Service.