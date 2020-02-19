Farm Fact: Food Check-Out Week

A local agricultural group is introducing people to the farmers who work to make their food.

Food Check-Out Week will be celebrated this week across the Sunshine State.

Food Check-Out Week celebrates the farmers and ranchers who are committed to producing a nutritious, abundant food supply.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, when applied to a calendar year, the average American earns enough income to pay for an annual supply of food in just seven weeks.

By comparison, the same person must work until mid-April to pay for annual yearly income taxes.

Alachua County Farm Bureau will host events throughout the week connecting consumers with the farmers who are sources of their food, clothing, shelter and energy.

