Farm Fact: Getting produce from farms to food banks

Farmers are working harder than ever to get food where it's needed most. Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau have more in this week's Farm Fact.

Farmers and ranchers are in the business of feeding people, now more than ever, producers are ready and willing as ever to get fruits, vegetables, meat, and dairy products they produce to people who need them.

The American Farm Bureau Federation has partnered with Feeding America to urge the USDA to make it easier for farmers to donate the food they cannot sell to now-closed restaurants, hotels, schools, and universities. The additional donations would help food banks meet the surge in demand at local food banks.

A voucher program has been proposed to partner Local Food Banks with Farmers and Ranchers. The program would be an expansion of existing partnerships farmers and ranchers have with food banks allowing farmers and food banks to work directly with one another instead of relying upon third parties, which sometimes delays the farm-to-food bank timeline.