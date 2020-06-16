Farm Fact: How to grow produce in containers year round

Florida is known for large farming operations that produce abundant summer fruit and vegetable crops.

Gardening enthusiasts can produce delicious vegetables in containers year round. Here’s what you can do to get fresh veggies straight from your backyard and onto your dinner table.

First choose a suitable container that will meet the needs of the vegetable you intend to grow. For example, a tomato plant can grow very long roots; some may reach 6 to 7 feet long and will need a container that is at least 5 gallons in size to grow the tomatoes to maturity.

Transplants can be grown or bought for the containers. Some vegetables will be grown by planting the seeds directly into the containers.

Vegetables growing in containers respond well to half-strength liquid fertilizers of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or an organic fertilizer.

You will still need enough light, water and space for the vegetables and herbs to grow. And the UF IFAS “Florida Vegetable Gardening Guide” will help you decide the correct growing seasons and which varieties of vegetable you should grow that will fit into your planting area, whether it is a patio or balcony.