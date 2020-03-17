Farm Fact: Peaches and Nectarines

Cobbler, pudding, or just sliced up as they are, there are plenty of ways to enjoy peaches. Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau tell us about Florida's own peaches in this week's Farm Fact.

Florida produces some of the earliest commercial-quality peaches and nectarines in North America.

Early-maturing peach and nectarine cultivars can be grown from the panhandle of Florida to as far south as Immokalee. Peaches and nectarines are actually the same species, prunus persica, but nectarines differ from peaches in that they lack peach fuzz.

Florida cultivars are adapted to Central and South Central Florida climates and have a fruit development period from bloom to harvest of approximately 80 days. When grown in South Central Florida, peaches ripen in early April and they are one of the first commercial peaches to ripen in North America.