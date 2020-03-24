Farm Fact: Road Safety

Roads aren't just for everyday cars - farm equipment needs to get around somehow, too.

Our friends at the Alachua County farm bureau explain how you can help keep farmers and livestock safe, in this week's Farm Fact.

Today's farmers often move or transport their large machines and equipment on major highways through parts of town and often in neighboring counties. Livestock is also moved from one pasture to another so cattle can have fresh new grass to forage on. Motorists should follow a few safety tips.

Slow down when you see farm equipment ahead. Most farm equipment is only designed to travel at speeds of up to 15-25 mph. Watch for a triangular slow-moving-vehicle (SMV) sign. These signs are only legally allowed on vehicles traveling less than 25 mph. Look for amber flashing lights and for reflective tape that may mark the edges of farm equipment. Do not speed past farm equipment. Agriculture vehicles typically pull over and allow vehicles to pass. Do not pull out in front of a slow-moving vehicle, then slow down suddenly. Tractors and machinery take much longer to come to a stop than a regular-sized motor vehicle.

Always use caution and patience! And finally, today we celebrate National AG Day promoting the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy.