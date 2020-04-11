Farm Share hosts food drive in Lake Butler

Hundreds of residents lined up in their cars for a food share drive in Lake Butler Saturday morning, causing traffic delays.

A semi trailer full of food was brought by "Farm share" and it was enough to feed about 300 residents.

Some cars lining up as early as 4 AM for the giveaway that started at 9.

Normally these giveaways are held monthly but this is the first time organizers did a drive thru.

"This food is really a good help for the community, it helps us because we're on disability and social security and it really goes a long way with the help." Laurie Howard, who travelled from Ellisville said.

Organizers say they originally planned to only have 10 volunteers.

But that number doubled when other volunteers showed up on their own, just wanting to help.

The plan is to try and hold another drive-thru next month.