Fatal accident in Suwannee County currently under investigation, says FHP

A fatal accident in Suwannee County is currently under investigation.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say that at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, 67-year-old Frederick Patterson of McAlpine was traveling north on U.S. Highway 129 when he veered right and left the roadway.

Patterson continued into the east shoulder before his vehicle then went airborne and overturned, ejecting him from the vehicle.

Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation and we will have more details if and when they become available.