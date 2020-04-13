Father and son laid to rest after battle with coronavirus

The caskets of 59-year-old Elder Freddie Brown Jr. and his 20-year-old son, Freddie III, were wheeled out into the parking lot of a Flint funeral home.

This was done because COVID-19, the virus that took their lives, also changed the way loved ones honored their memories on Friday.

With heavy hearts, mourners showed their respects from a distance by standing outside of their vehicles. They watched as Sandy Brown grieved the loss of her husband of 35 years and her only son.

Because of social distancing, there were no hugs of comfort, but Sandy was left alone with her tears.

Elder Brown was one of the first coronavirus deaths in Genesee County. Then days later his son, a former Grand Blanc High School football player, passed away from the virus.

Their funeral took place during one of the holiest times in the faith community. Elder Keimba Knowlin of Jackson Memorial Temple said while he's saddened by impact the virus having on the community, he's staying encouraged and is urging others to do the same.

"Even though, yeah it may be a tough week for us, Jesus had a tough week he made it through," Knowlin said. "He got up. So that's what we're going to get up too. We're going to rise above this and get past this. God is going to make us stronger because of this."