Federal judge denies motion for injunction against Alachua County facemask order

Federal Judge Mark Walker has ruled Alachua County’s facemask order will continue to stand after Wednesday's hearing on a request for an emergency injunction requested by a lawyer representing a group of residents.

Raemi Eagle-Glenn is a Gainesville lawyer who argued the order is a violation of the equal protection law and citizens' right to travel.

Eagle-Glen also said it hampers the ability of citizens to get essential services and forces them to have conversations with strangers about their medical history.

Alachua County Senior Assistant Attorney Bob Swain emphasized Covid-19 is a natural disaster and the county is relying on the best science they have to decide on implementing the masking order. He also added the inconveniences experienced by Eagle-Glen’s clients are based on others’ misunderstandings, not a failure on behalf of the county.

Judge Mark Walker made the decision to leave the order standing, explaining it is in the public’s interest. He recognizes it could have a negative impact on some residents and does not want to minimize the issue the plaintiffs are going through. However, none of the impacts rise to the level of a fundamental right being violated.

According to Eagle-Glen, once she speaks with her clients to figure out what they would like to do next, the suit would process through the legal system at the same pace as a usual case would.

A judge denied a motion for an injunction requested by a plaintiff in a similar case filed in circuit court.