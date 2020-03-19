Feeding North-Central Florida Students

School districts across North-Central Florida want to make sure students have a full stomach during the extended break. Starting Thursday, March 19th the Levy County School District will start providing meals to students.

Meals for breakfast and lunch for five days will be given out today at all current bus stops in the county. There will also be a pickup option available from 10:00 AM Thursday until 11 AM at Bronson Elementary, Chiefland Elementary, Williston Elementary, Cedar Key School, and Yankeetown School. This is available to all students in public, private and charter schools as well as those that are homeschooled. This will not be available during Levy Counties spring break, which starts March 23rd and ends March 27th.

Starting March 23rd in Columbia and Dixie Counties the school districts will be providing meals for their students.

The Columbia County School District will be distributing the meals at Five Points Elementary, Fort White Elementary, Niblack Elementary, Summers Elementary, and Westside Elementary. On Monday, March 23rd they will be serving breakfast from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Later in the day from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM they will begin serving breakfast and lunch for the next day. In order to pick up a meal, the school district said children must be present in the vehicle. The meals will be handed out at the parent pickup area or bus loop.

The Dixie County School District will be providing meals starting Monday, March 23rd. From 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM lunch and breakfast for Tuesday will be provided at Anderson Elementary, Old Town Elementary, and Rock Sink Baptist Church. From 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM lunch and breakfast for Tuesday will be distributed at Northwest Park. At Cross City Park from 12:15 PM until 1:15 PM lunch and breakfast for Tuesday will be distributed. The school district said that this schedule is for the week of March 23rd.

To find out more about Levy Counties meal distribution click here.

To find out more about Columbia Counties meal distribution click here.

To find out more about Dixie Counties meal distribution click here.