One injured after shooting at Ocala apartment complex

Shots fired in a Marion County neighborhood left one person injured Tuesday night.

Residents called Ocala police officers after shots were fired at Promenade Apartments on Southwest 27th Avenue at 9:38 p.m., according to an OPD press release.

Ocala police officers believe a fight broke out between at least two people which led to the shooting, the press release said. Multiple bullet casings were discovered at the scene.

One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.