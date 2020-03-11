One injured after shooting at Ocala apartment complex

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) – Shots fired in a Marion County neighborhood left one person injured Tuesday night.
Residents called Ocala police officers after shots were fired at Promenade Apartments on Southwest 27th Avenue at 9:38 p.m., according to an OPD press release.
Ocala police officers believe a fight broke out between at least two people which led to the shooting, the press release said. Multiple bullet casings were discovered at the scene.
One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.