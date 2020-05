Artists in Marion County whose events have been disrupted by the pandemic can now get financial assistance.

That's all thanks to the Marion cultural alliance. Its board of directors is re-purposing its cultural grant program to respond to the needs of the arts and cultural sector in the county.

MCA is committing $25,000 with an additional $12,500 from an anonymous donor.

Grants of up to $5,000 are available for arts and cultural organizations