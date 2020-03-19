Financial preparation during coronavirus pandemic

Banks and credit union officials are taking steps to help their customers during the pandemic.

Being prepared financially during the coronavirus outbreak consists of making sure your credit union or bank has your most current contact information, having digital access to your accounts, and knowing your PIN's for debit and credit cards.

“We’re working very, very hard to make sure we’re able to provide all of the financial services that our membership need and deserve,” said Tom Barnard, president and CEO of SunState Federal Credit Union.

SunState Federal Credit Union will increase drive thru and member contact center hours starting on monday and will negotiate 30-day or 60-day deferments for any members facing financial hardships.