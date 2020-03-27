Firefighters battle large house fire on Lake Santa Fe

A house in North Central Florida went up in flames early this morning.

Melrose firefighters along with multiple agencies responded to a call about a large residential fire in Earleton on Lake Santa Fe on County Road 1469 Friday morning.

Firefighters took about five hours to extinguish the flames. Firefighters said 75 percent of the house was up in flames making it a total loss.

One woman was inside the house at the time, but her dog is still unaccounted for, firefighters said. No injuries have been reported.

Alachua County Fire Rescue and Windsor Fire Department also assisted in the call.

The State Fire Marshall's office is the lead agency determining the cause of the fire.