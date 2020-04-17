First Baptist Church of Archer feeds more than 400 families in food giveaway

An Alachua County church helped feed struggling families with a food giveaway Friday.

The First Baptist Church of Archer, in partnership with the Bread of the Mighty Food Bank and the High Springs Mobile Food Pantry, distributed food to more than 400 families Friday afternoon.

This is the church's second food giveaway since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week they provided food to more than 300 families.

"There are a lot of people out of work. They're hurting, they're suffering, their income isn't what it once was and there are a lot of people who are just, they're hungry, they need food," said Pastor Michael Fox. "There are a lot of families with children and the children aren't being fed right now by the schools because the kids are out of school. So, there's a lot of need out there."

The First Baptist Church of High Springs also held a food giveaway on Thursday, providing food to more than 500 families.