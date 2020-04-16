First Baptist Church of Archer to distribute food to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

During these uniquely, uncertain times countless families across the nation are struggling to find ways to feed their family.

With roughly 22 million Americans filing for unemployment since March 14, and no end in-sight as to when businesses will reopen, it's becoming much more difficult for families to afford groceries for their daily meals.

For the residents of North Central Florida various religious organizations have donated food and continue to distribute food to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tomorrow afternoon, First Baptist Church of Archer, on South West 137th Avenue, will be distributing food, from 1 to 3pm.

Church officials and volunteers will put together packages of food and will wear protective gloves and face masks to continue practicing safe food handling measures.

To receive the food families only need to drive their vehicles to the location, line up in the cue, and wait their turn inside their vehicle for the food to be dropped off.

Yesterday the organization served more than 500 families in High Springs.