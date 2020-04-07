First Baptist Church of Gainesville distributes "Easter in a Bag"

A church created an idea for families to celebrate Easter at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year First Baptist Church of Gainesville located at 14105 NW 39th Ave. sponsors an Easter egg hunt for the community.

In January, the church ordered over 4,000 eggs to celebrate the holiday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the church created “Easter in a Bag” for families to celebrate the holiday at home.

About 6o families came by the church to pick up their Easter bags.

“Staying safe and healthy and breaking down the barriers of isolation," said Dr. Eric Spivey, the pastor of First Baptist Church of Gainesville. "That’s not just a physical thing but a spiritual thing. We want folks to be able to find connections with one another and with connections with God as well.

There were candies and toys in the eggs and families were able to receive a packet about the history of Easter.

“This is another way for us to provide experiences for families to be able to celebrate Easter together," Spivey said.