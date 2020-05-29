First COVID-19 related death reported in Levy County

The Florida Department of Health has reported the first COVID-19 related death in Levy County.

The department says it was an 83-year-old woman from the Williston area that tested positive on April 18.

Current Levy County Totals:

Bronson- 4 Active 3 released

Williston- 0 Active 12 released 1 Fatality

Yankeetown- 0 Active 2 released

Chiefland- 1 Active 2 released

Morriston- 0 Active 1 released

Trenton (Levy Side)- 0 Active 3 released

Fanning Springs- 3 Active 0 released

Total Levy County Cases: 32

Total ACTIVE Levy County cases: 8

Levy County Tests Completed: 1,832

Levy County Fatalities: 1

Source: Levy County Emergency Management.

