First COVID-19 related death reported in Levy County

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB)-- The Florida Department of Health has reported the first COVID-19 related death in Levy County.
The department says it was an 83-year-old woman from the Williston area that tested positive on April 18.
Current Levy County Totals:
Bronson- 4 Active 3 released
Williston- 0 Active 12 released 1 Fatality
Yankeetown- 0 Active 2 released
Chiefland- 1 Active 2 released
Morriston- 0 Active 1 released
Trenton (Levy Side)- 0 Active 3 released
Fanning Springs- 3 Active 0 released
Total Levy County Cases: 32
Total ACTIVE Levy County cases: 8
Levy County Tests Completed: 1,832
Levy County Fatalities: 1
Source: Levy County Emergency Management.