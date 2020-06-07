Birdwatchers are working to create an inclusive space for black people in the birding community.

Duncan Kabinu, an Alachua County resident and graduate from Georgia Southern University who studied sparrows, announced that May 31 to June 5, marked the first-ever Black Birders Week.

The week was packed with virtual events - each day having a specific theme and hashtag, hoping to build a more inclusive community.

"I have had invitations to go to private properties. That's when I get concerned about crossing into someone's territory. Or some neighbor doesn't know who I am and they weren't told I was gonna be there. Then I come in there walking with a big tripod and lens and they mistake it for something else" Kabinu said.

The idea for the event grew out of a group chat on social media with more than 100 black outdoor enthusiasts.

It comes after an incident in Central Park where Christian cooper, a black birdwatcher, asked a white woman to put her dog on a leash according to park rules. She then attempted to call the police and said a black man was threatening her.