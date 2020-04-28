First grade students say thank you to first grade teacher with surprise parade

Honks filled the empty streets of one Gainesville neighborhood as several students expressed appreciation for their teacher.

First graders at Gainesville Country Day School surprised their teacher with a parade Saturday afternoon.

Students grabbed their art supplies and wrote warm messages on poster board paper for their teacher, Julie Weiss. Later parents drove past her house as students carried signs saying “Thank You, Mrs. Weiss”.

As people miss the familiar rituals of a pre-coronavirus society, some students have come to normalcy of school. Sabrina Sadie whose son, Luke, attends Gainesville Country Day School said their students have been missing their teacher.

