Five NCFL passengers killed in plane crash

Five people from North Central Florida have been killed in a small plane crash in Georgia.

The Associated Press reports Shawn Charles Lamont, his wife Jody Rae Lamont, and their two children Jayce and Alice were killed along with Larry Ray Pruitt of Morriston.

They had flown out of Williston to Indiana for a funeral. The Sheriff of Putnam County, Georgia says they don't know precisely what happened.

"One of the engines is several miles from here, so obviously an engine came off" Howard Sills said.

At least one witness says he saw the plane circle overhead and catch fire.

Parts of the plane flew off and landed in the nearby field and he said he heard a loud boom.

