We see it in schools, sports games, and on front lawns. It's the American flag and it's turned 243 years old on Sunday.

Flag day is when we celebrate the history of the American emblem. The holiday was established in 19-6 by president Woodrow Wilson. Old glory --- one of the nicknames for the flag --- had a couple of makeovers ---before the second continental congress agreed on the 13 red and white stripes and blue field of white stars ----that we know today