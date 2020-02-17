Hundreds still flooded from homes in Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The swollen Pearl River appears to have crested in Mississippi’s capital of Jackson at just under 37 feet, but Gov. Tate Reeves warned the hundreds of evacuees not to rush back home until they get the all clear.

Jackson, Miss., homeowners use shovels to work their way through Pearl River floodwater in this Jackson, Miss., neighborhood Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Residents of Jackson braced Sunday for the possibility of catastrophic flooding in and around the Mississippi capital as the Pearl River rose precipitously after days of torrential rain. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The Pearl is forecast to fall below major flood stage at 36 feet around midnight Tuesday.

More problems could arise if heavier-than-forecast rain falls in the next few days.

No injuries were reported from the major flooding in central Mississippi and southern Tennessee.

As the high water recedes, officials expect to find damaged roads and problems with water and sewage lines.

In Savannah, Tennessee, two houses slid down a muddy bluff into the Tennessee River, although its residents had fled earlier.

Days and days of heavy rain have forced authorities managing dams in Mississippi and Tennessee to release more water, worsening the flooding for people living downstream.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is telling people not to return to their flooded homes until they get an official OK, especially with more rain in the forecast.

Dramatic video by a Tennessee fire department captured houses tumbling down a bluff over the Tennessee River.

Entire neighborhoods have disappeared in the muddy flood waters below the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Pickwick Reservoir.

And in Mississippi, authorities say as many as 1,000 homes have been flooded.

In a suburb of Jackson, John and Jina Smith were rowed to their home to check on flood damage and discovered about a foot and a half of water was inside. Jina Smith said they packed up as many possessions as they could on Thursday and left when the water got high.

With more rain expected, Reeves says it will stay high for three to four days.

He warned that the state faces a “precarious situation that can turn at any moment.”

