Changes in the state of Florida under the "Full Phase 1 Reopening Plan"

The "Full Phase 1 Reopening Plan" will take effect Monday morning, and that means more businesses in the state of Florida will be allowed to open their doors.

Gyms here in North Central Florida can start taking guests under this plan. They will only be allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Additionally, guests and staff must sanitize machines and surfaces after every use.

Another point of interest is that theme parks here in the state cam work towards reopening. Universal opened up CityWalk last week, and Disney Springs will open this week. However, theme parks across the state are not yet open. According to this plan, companies can now submit reopening plans for their parks to the state.

Governor Ron DeSantis has welcomed all sports teams from across the country the opportunity to train and play here in the state. Based on this plan, sports venues can now open and operate for training purposes as well as games and events.

Restaurants can now operate at 50% capacity indoors. Museums and libraries can operate at 50% capacity if local municipalities approve. In the latest Alachua County emergency order, museums and libraries are allowed to open, but interactive displays and playground equipment must remain closed.

Based on the latest "Full Phase 1 Reopening Plan," vacation rentals are allowed to reopen but must follow certain steps before taking reservations. Counties must send a written request and safety plan for vacation rentals to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

