Florida Attorney General takes legal action against marketing company for fake stimulus checks

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Consumer Protection Division on Thursday filed a legal complaint and injunction against a Tampa advertising agency for mailing used car promotions that resembled COVID-19 stimulus checks.

The Attorney General alleges that Traffic Jam Events, LLC and its owner David J. Jeansonne, II sent the mailers to more than 35,000 Florida consumers to attract them to an automotive tent sale taking place between March 27 through April 5 in Bushnell, Fla.

The mailer also included a simulated check of more than $3,000 appearing to represent funds available from the government stimulus program.

The notice stated that relief funds and other incentives were available at the tent sale, and that consumers must claim the incentives during the temporary 10-day sale.

Consumers contacted the Attorney General’s office and the Consumer Protection Division opened an investigation against Traffic Jam Events and Jeansonne, as well as the auto dealer that supplied the automobiles for the tent sale, MK Automotive, Inc.

The owner of the dealership has complied with the investigation.

A press release from Moody’s office encourages the public to report potential scams regarding stimulus payments by contacting the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or MyFloridaLegal.com.