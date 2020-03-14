There's a new head of the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence after the state launched an investigation into the charity for mismanagement of funds meant for domestic violence shelters.

The Florida statehouse is investigating the organization's CEO and board which includes Theresa Beachy of peaceful paths in Gainesville and Donna Fagan of Lake City.

The coalitions CEO Tiffany Carr received millions in paid time off.

Mark Healy who works for a law office in Jacksonville was appointed to lead the coalition by Florida's attorney general with a judge's approval.

Also, the US attorney's office has convened a federal grand jury to investigate the use of federal money that flowed through the coalition.

