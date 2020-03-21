Florida Commissioner of Agriculture urges the governor to implement stay-at-home order

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to follow in the footsteps of California, New York and Illinois.

"No Governor in recent history would have expected to have to make a decision like California, New York, or Illinois have made in the past 72 hours,” she said. "Shutting down one of the nation’s largest states is a decision that will have an economic impact – but it is a decision that will save lives.”

Fried commended the work of the governor.

"I want to recognize the difficult choices the Governor has had to make in this public health crisis,” she said.

She says people are getting more anxious day by day.

"As the nation's third-largest state, we need to go further, and we cannot afford to lose another week,” Fried said. "I am asking the Governor to consider implementing a statewide "stay-at-home" order, closing all non-essential businesses for a reasonable timeframe, after which time the situation could be reassessed.”

Fried says it is imperative this action is completed soon.

"I encourage the Governor to take this decisive action today to save lives and preserve Florida's economy for our shared future,” she said. "I will stand by the Governor should he make this difficult decision, and I implore him to do so now."