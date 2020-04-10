Florida Congressman Neal Dunn back at home after positive COVID-19 test

After announcing yesterday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Congressman Neal Dunn is back at home self-isolating and says he is feeling much better.

Dunn says that he believes he was exposed to the virus while visiting a friend who was in the hospital for non-COVID related reasons. That person tested positive for the virus shortly after.

He says that he has not experienced any respiratory distress and instead categorized his symptoms as gastrointestinal.

"It's different for each patient. You can't make a blanket statement about any of the medicines, obviously," Dunn said. "We're glad we were able to repurpose some old medicines for this and they seem to have benefitted. But it's an individual situation. Anybody who has tested positive - I listened to my doctor - I think you should listen to yours too."

"It's a good thing to have a very broad attitude about... 'I'm sick. just because I don't have a fever. Just because I'm not coughing... maybe I could still have COVID."

Looking at the bigger picture, Congressman Dunn also says that he expects to see parts of the economy to begin being phased back in within the next two weeks.

