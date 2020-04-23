Florida Credit Union employee offers expertise on upcoming Paycheck Protection Program funds

The House of Representatives is expected to approve new Paycheck Protection Program funds for small business owners.

The paycheck protection program gives loans to small businesses.

The purpose of the loan is to help businesses retain employees and meet payroll.

Senior VP of Commercial Services for Florida Credit Union, Evan Pitts, said he expects an increase in loan applications from small businesses after president trump signs the legislation.

"I expect to get overwhelmed once again with a volume of new applications," Pitts said.

Since the outbreak, Pitts said the credit union was able to fund 278 businesses with at least 21 million dollars from the previous paycheck protection program.

"We're able to help restaurants to hair salons to barbers to churches, synagogues, schools and everything in between so its a huge impact on our community," Pitts said.

To apply, contact you existing SBA lender, contact a federally insured depository institution, a federally insured credit union, or contact a Farm Credit institution.