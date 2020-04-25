Florida DEO temporarily takes down unemployment website

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity took down the unemployment claims portal, CONNECT, on Friday. It won't be available until Monday morning.

Department of management services secretary Jonathan Satter says the agency will be working all weekend to process applications that have already been filed.

"We needed all the processing power we could get to process payments. We have a number of large batch jobs that were ready. Rather than place a lot of drain on the system today and over the weekend, we said 'let's take it down'. Let's process as many payments as we can." Satter said.

With the main site down, the state has made a second system available for people to apply and they are still accepting paper applications.

You can find that second system here.

