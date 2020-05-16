Florida Department of Education announces teacher of the year

The Florida Department of Education named Sarajean McDaniel 2020 Principal of the Year.

Governor Ron DeSantis praised her on Twitter saying, “Congratulations to Ms. Sarajean McDaniel, Florida’s 2020 Principal of the Year."

"Her hard work and commitment have made a difference in the lives of the students and staff at Moseley Elementary School and the community,” he said.

McDaniel will be awarded $3,500.

Sarajean was named the 2020 Putnam County Principal of the year in October 2019.