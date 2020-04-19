13 long-term healthcare facilities in North Central Florida have positive COVID-19 cases

13 long-term care facilities have reported cases of residents or staff who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health released the numbers.

This comes after 12 people on the campus of Oak Hammock at the University of Florida retirement center tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Other locations with reported cases in North Central Florida counties include,

Alachua:

-Oak Hammock At The University Of Florida

-Parklands Care Center

Clay:

-Brookdale Orange Park

-Diamond Alf Llc

-Governors Creek Health And Rehabilitation

-Heartland Health Care Center - Orange Park

-Isle Health And Rehabilitation Center

-Seagrass Village Of Fleming Island

Levy:

-Williston Care Center

Marion:

-Pacifica Senior Living Ocala

-Palm Garden Of Ocala

Putnam:

-Vintage Care Senior Housing

Suwannee:

-Suwannee Health And Rehabilitation Center

You can find all of the facilities in the state with COVID-19 cases right here.