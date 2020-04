The Florida Department of Law enforcement has released their annual crime reports and the state's crime rate has dropped for the 49th year in a row.

Many communities in North Central Florida experienced a drop in crimes, Alachua county's crime index fell by 7.7% compared to 2018.

However Bradford county rose by over 14%.

Levy county had the largest drop in our region, falling by 16%.

Union county had the biggest increase in crime with a 30% rise.