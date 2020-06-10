Florida Ethics Commission reaches settlement with former Dixie County Clerk of Court Dana Johnson

DIXIE CO., Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Ethics Commission has reached a settlement with former Dixie County Clerk of Court Dana Johnson.
The commission announced Wednesday that Johnson admitted to violating the state code of ethics by using county equipment to print church bulletins. She also admitted to changing county records regarding money paid or owed to her.
Johnson's penalty is a public censure and reprimand, and her resignation.
Melissa Long has been appointed as Dixie County's interim clerk.