Florida Forest Service employees working from home, firefighter training postponed due to COVID-19

COVID-19 has disrupted the day-to-day lives of many in North Central Florida as well as agencies across the state, and the Florida Forest Service is no exception.

Many of their employees are now working from home with the exception of wildland firefighters, the agency's first-responders, but the coronavirus has created obstacles for them as well.

"Our ongoing training happens year-round with our firefighting personnel; that has had to be postponed," said Ludie Bond, a Wildfire Mitigation Specialist with the Florida Forest Service. "Our in-person meetings have also been postponed. We've been able to continue with some meetings remotely, but most everything has been postponed at this time."

The postponed trainings include the agency's bi-annual Basic Fire Control Training Courses, which are usually held in the Withlacoochee State Forest.

The spring course has been postponed, but the agency is waiting to make a decision on the course typically held in the fall.