Florida Gateway College Is Home To A New Training Option For Law Enforcement

Law enforcement officers in North-Central Florida will now be able to experience different situations before they encounter them in real life.

Over 700 simulations from team building to a school shooter allow law enforcement to prepare for what could be a deadly situation.

The "Milo Range 300" was installed at the Olustee Campus of Florida Gateway College. The "Active School Shooter Discretionary Training Technology" was installed as a response to the Executive Order signed by Governor Ron DeSantis after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said this will help law enforcement officers prepare for what they may encounter.

Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter said this technology can help his deputies and it is a cost-effective way to train.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office along with Florida Gateway College will help train law enforcement officers and guardians in nine counties including Dixie, Gilchrist, Bradford, Columbia, and Suwannee for free over a 10 year period.

In the future, they would like to make the recording more personalized and include law enforcement officers from the nine counties in uniform at different locations in their county for the simulation.

They said this technology can help all first responders practice working together if they are called out to an active situation.