Florida Gateway College is one of few to reopen its campus to students

At least one campus reopened its doors to students Monday morning.

Florida Gateway College in Lake City's plan to reopen campus went into effect after they closed off campus months ago.

Students could only access campus with social distance measures put into place. The campus will be available to the public in a little over a week.

FGC administrators still plan to implement a sense of normalcy for students by hosting an in-person graduation.

For three days straight, FGC will host a graduation ceremony on June 29. The ceremony will allow ten students and each student can bring up to five family members.

