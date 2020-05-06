Florida Gateway College moves ahead with phased reopening

Florida Gateway College is moving ahead with their phased reopening of the campus, with social distancing measures in place.

Speaking to TV20, FGC President Larry Barrett says he hopes to have some face-to-face classes return by June 1st.

He says those courses are those that require hands-on learning to earn accreditation such as welding classes.

The college is also working to open the dorms after Barrett says some students from Dixie County said they needed them.

Barrett says the campus will reopen to all students with social distancing measures in place on Monday, May 18th. The campus will then be open to the public on Tuesday, the 26th.